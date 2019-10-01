Vigil@nce - phpBB: Cross Site Request Forgery via Administration Control Panel BBCode

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via Administration Control Panel BBCode of phpBB, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...