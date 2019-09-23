Vigil@nce - php-pecl-http: memory corruption via merge_param
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via merge_param() of php-pecl-http, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter