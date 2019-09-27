Vigil@nce - pfSense: three vulnerabilities via the Web interface
November 2019
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via the Web interface of pfSense. Impacted products: pfSense.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via the Web interface of pfSense.
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via csrf_callback(), in order to force the victim to perform operations. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-16667]
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via services_captiveportal_mac.php, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-16914]
An attacker can traverse directories via picture.widget.php, in order to read a file outside the root path. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-16915]
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
