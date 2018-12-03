Vigil@nce - pfSense: privilege escalation via system_advanced_misc.php
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: pfSense.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via system_advanced_misc.php of pfSense, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter