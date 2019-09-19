Vigil@nce - patch: code shell command injection in ed scripts
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can inject shell command in patches using the ed format, thanks to escapes via the "!" ed command.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter