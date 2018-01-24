Vigil@nce - oVirt: "root" password disclosure via a log file

March 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can read the log file created by hosted-engine-setup from oVirt, in order to get the root password.

Impacted products: oVirt.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 24/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

