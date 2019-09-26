Vigil@nce - nmap: use after free via SSH
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via SSH of nmap, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter