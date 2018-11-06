Vigil@nce - nginx: infinite loop via ngx_http_mp4_module
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, nginx, RHEL, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate an infinite loop via ngx_http_mp4_module of nginx, in order to trigger a denial of service.
