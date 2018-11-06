Vigil@nce - nginx: infinite loop via ngx_http_mp4_module

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, nginx, RHEL, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate an infinite loop via ngx_http_mp4_module of nginx, in order to trigger a denial of service.

