Vigil@nce - ncurses: NULL pointer dereference via _nc_parse_entry
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via _nc_parse_entry() of ncurses, in order to trigger a denial of service.
