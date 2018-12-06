Vigil@nce - ncurses: NULL pointer dereference via _nc_parse_entry

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via _nc_parse_entry() of ncurses, in order to trigger a denial of service.

