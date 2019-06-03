Vigil@nce - miniupnpd: multiple vulnerabilities
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of miniupnpd.
