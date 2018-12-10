Vigil@nce - messagelib: information disclosure via IP Address

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via IP Address of messagelib, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...