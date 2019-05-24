Vigil@nce - libvirt: wrong permissions of admin-sock
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make profit of wrongly defined permissions to admin-sock of libvirt, in order to increase his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter