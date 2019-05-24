Vigil@nce - libvirt: wrong permissions of admin-sock

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can make profit of wrongly defined permissions to admin-sock of libvirt, in order to increase his privileges.

