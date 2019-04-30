Vigil@nce - libvirt: denial of service via virDomainGetTime
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via virDomainGetTime() of libvirt, in order to trigger a denial of service.
