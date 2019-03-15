Vigil@nce - libvirt: denial of service via Agent Events Waiting

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via Agent Events Waiting of libvirt, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

