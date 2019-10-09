Vigil@nce - libseccomp-golang: privilege escalation via Single Matching Argument
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Docker CE.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Single Matching Argument of libseccomp-golang, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
