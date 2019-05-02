Vigil@nce - libmediainfo: multiple vulnerabilities

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: unknown consequence, administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, data flow, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client, disguisement.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of libmediainfo.

