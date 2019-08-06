Vigil@nce - libiberty: NULL pointer dereference via work_stuff_copy_to_from

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via work_stuff_copy_to_from() of libiberty, in order to trigger a denial of service.

