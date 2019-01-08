Vigil@nce - libgit2: code execution via Hidden Gitmodules File
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop,
SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Hidden Gitmodules File of libgit2, in order to run code.
