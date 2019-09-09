Vigil@nce - libexpat: out-of-bounds memory reading via XML_GetCurrentLineNumber
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Firefox, Thunderbird, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, Python, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via XML_GetCurrentLineNumber() of libexpat, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
