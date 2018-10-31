Vigil@nce - libcurl: use after free via Curl_close
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenOffice, curl, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via Curl_close() of libcurl, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter