Vigil@nce - libav: out-of-bounds memory reading via mov_probe

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via mov_probe() of libav, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

