Vigil@nce - kubernetes: credential disclosure via rest.AnonymousClientConfig
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Kubernetes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via rest.AnonymousClientConfig() of kubernetes, in order to obtain sensitive information.
