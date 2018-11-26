Vigil@nce - keepalived: buffer overflow via extract_status_code
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, RHEL, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via extract_status_code of keepalived, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter