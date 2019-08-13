Vigil@nce - jackson-databind: information disclosure via Polymorphic Typing

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, SnapCenter Backup Management.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Polymorphic Typing of jackson-databind, in order to obtain sensitive information.

