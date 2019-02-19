Vigil@nce - jackson-databind: external XML entity injection via JDK Classes
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Oracle Communications, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Tuxedo, WebLogic, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can transmit malicious XML data via JDK Classes to jackson-databind, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.
