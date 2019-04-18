Vigil@nce - jQuery, Symfony: Cross Site Scripting via templates
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, Grafana, IBM API
Connect, Joomla Extensions not comprehensive, Red Hat SSO,
Symfony, Synology DSM, TYPO3 Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via templates for Symfony, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
