Vigil@nce - jQuery, Symfony: Cross Site Scripting via templates

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, Grafana, IBM API Connect, Joomla Extensions not comprehensive, Red Hat SSO, Symfony, Synology DSM, TYPO3 Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via templates for Symfony, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

