Vigil@nce - gnome-desktop3: privilege escalation via TIOCSTI

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via TIOCSTI of gnome-desktop3, in order to escalate his privileges.

