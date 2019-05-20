Vigil@nce - gnome-desktop3: privilege escalation via TIOCSTI
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via TIOCSTI of gnome-desktop3, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter