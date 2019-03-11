Vigil@nce - glibc: information disclosure via getaddrinfo Accepted Invalid IPv4 Address

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via getaddrinfo() Accepted Invalid IPv4 Address of glibc, in order to obtain sensitive information.

