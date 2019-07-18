Vigil@nce - glibc: assertion error via parse_reg_exp

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force an assertion error via parse_reg_exp() of glibc, in order to trigger a denial of service.

