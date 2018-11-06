Vigil@nce - gThumb: use after free via add_themes_from_dir

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via add_themes_from_dir() of gThumb, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

