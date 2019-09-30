Vigil@nce - e2fsprogs: code execution via quota
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via quota of e2fsprogs, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter