Vigil@nce - e2fsprogs: code execution via quota

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via quota of e2fsprogs, in order to run code.

