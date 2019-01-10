Vigil@nce - beep: denial of service via File Name Control
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via File Name Control of beep, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter