Vigil@nce - aria2: information disclosure via aria2c log
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via aria2c log of aria2, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter