Vigil@nce - amanda: privilege escalation via Tar Command Options
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Tar Command Options of amanda, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter