Vigil@nce - ZoneAlarm Antivirus/Firewall: three vulnerabilities
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ZoneAlarm.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of ZoneAlarm Antivirus/Firewall.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter