Vigil@nce - ZZIPlib: directory traversal
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Firefox, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of ZZIPlib, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
