Vigil@nce - ZZIPlib: directory traversal

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Firefox, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of ZZIPlib, in order to create a file outside the service root path.

