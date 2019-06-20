Vigil@nce - Yubico PAM U2F: information disclosure via Authfile Symlink

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Authfile Symlink of Yubico PAM U2F, in order to obtain sensitive information.

