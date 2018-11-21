Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via x86 IOREQ

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Xen.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can generate a fatal error via x86 IOREQ of Xen, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...