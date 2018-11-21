Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via INVPCID Non-canonical Addresses
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: XenServer, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Xen.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can generate a fatal error via INVPCID Non-canonical Addresses of Xen, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
