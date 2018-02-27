Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via the L3/L4 page table management
March 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
A privileged attacker in a guest system can make interrupt processing too long by requesting Xen to change the L3/L4 page tables, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 27/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.
