Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via the L3/L4 page table management

March 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

A privileged attacker in a guest system can make interrupt processing too long by requesting Xen to change the L3/L4 page tables, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Xen.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 27/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.

