Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via a change of page table type
March 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
A privileged attacker in a guest system can request a change of page table type to Xen without unmapping related pages, in order to make the host crash.
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 27/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A privileged attacker in a guest system can request a change of page table type to Xen without unmapping related pages, in order to make the host crash.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter