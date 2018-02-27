Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via a change of page table type

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

A privileged attacker in a guest system can request a change of page table type to Xen without unmapping related pages, in order to make the host crash.

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Xen.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 27/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

