Vigil@nce - Xen: assertion error via VCPUOP_initialise
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: XenServer, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can force an assertion error via VCPUOP_initialise() of Xen, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
