Vigil@nce - XMLTooling: denial of service via Malformed XML Declaration

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, OpenSAML-C, openSUSE Leap, Shibboleth SP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Malformed XML Declaration of XMLTooling, in order to trigger a denial of service.

