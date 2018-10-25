Vigil@nce - X.Org Server: privilege escalation via modulepath/logfile

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, AIX, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux, XOrg Bundle not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via modulepath/logfile of X.Org Server, in order to escalate his privileges.

