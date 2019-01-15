Vigil@nce - WordPress easy-redirect-manager: Cross Site Scripting

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress easy-redirect-manager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 15/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The easy-redirect-manager plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress easy-redirect-manager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

