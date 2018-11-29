Vigil@nce - WordPress Yoast SEO: code execution via ZIP Import

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via ZIP Import of WordPress Yoast SEO, in order to run code.

