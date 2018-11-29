Vigil@nce - WordPress Yoast SEO: code execution via ZIP Import
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via ZIP Import of WordPress Yoast SEO, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter