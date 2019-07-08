Vigil@nce - WordPress WP Like Button: privilege escalation via contains

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via contains() of WordPress WP Like Button, in order to escalate his privileges.

