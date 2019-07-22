Vigil@nce - WordPress Viral Quiz Maker: SQL injection
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of WordPress Viral Quiz Maker, in order to read or alter data.
