Vigil@nce - WordPress Snazzy Maps: Cross Site Scripting

September 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress Snazzy Maps, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 25/07/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Snazzy Maps plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress Snazzy Maps, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

