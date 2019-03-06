Vigil@nce - WordPress Quiz And Survey Master: Cross Site Scripting via quiz_id
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via quiz_id of WordPress Quiz And Survey Master, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: unique source (2/5).
Creation date: 06/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Quiz And Survey Master plugin can be installed on WordPress.
However, it does not filter received data via quiz_id before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via quiz_id of WordPress Quiz And Survey Master, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
