Vigil@nce - WordPress Quiz And Survey Master: Cross Site Scripting via quiz_id

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via quiz_id of WordPress Quiz And Survey Master, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 06/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Quiz And Survey Master plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, it does not filter received data via quiz_id before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via quiz_id of WordPress Quiz And Survey Master, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...